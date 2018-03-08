NAVIGATE
Access all AWS services with one simple click. Instantly navigate to one of AWS’s services, service status page, or to documentation via a single UI.
SEARCH
Find AWS services by tag or relevant search field. Want to view all EC2 instances with certain tags? We’ve got you covered.
DOCUMENTATION
Access AWS documentation, SDK API manuals, and other useful resources such as Terraform for AWS and Google Cloud, and Ansible.
Adding Value to Your Cloud Services
The average cloud developer/engineer’s hourly rate can be north of $100/hr. Even as an experienced engineer, it’s easy to spend several hours per month navigating the AWS console and other various cloud services, or searching for documentation resources to find what you’re looking for.
After just half an hour of an engineer’s time saved, your business has already reached return on investment on the ClouductivityNavigator Chrome Extension!
Having been in the Cloud DevOps space at multiple software companies, we have seen the amount of time it takes for new engineers to learn the layout of the AWS Console, and where to find documentation for new or existing tools. Let’s get your new Cloud Developers, Architects, DevOps Engineers, Data Scientists, and other technical resources more efficient in AWS.
SAVE TIME AND MONEY
Reduce the time technical resources spend learning the layout of the AWS console by making them reach a state of productivity, faster.
EXTINGUISH FIRES FASTER
When a production service is impaired, every second matters. Quickly investigate and mitigate the root cause of urgent issues in AWS by leveraging Clouductivity Navigator within your teams.
GET PRODUCTIVE FASTER
Enable your engineers that are new to Amazon Web Services or Hashicorp’s Terraform to quickly snap to important documents that assist in implementing best-practices in your business’s cloud infrastructure.
REDUCE CLICKS
Minimize the number of clicks your team(s) spend drilling in from service to subservice to resources, in order to keep everyone in a state of flow.
PRODUCTIVITY-AS-CODE
Enable engineers to build Infrastructure-as-Code using Hashicorp’s Terraform product by providing quick access to resource/datasources.
MEET SLAs
Meet and exceed SLAs by responding to and resolving issues faster.
AFFORDABLE PRICING
Low annual pricing on our Chrome extension allows you to reach ROI within just an hour or two of use.
ENTERPRISE LICENSING
Volume licensing will be available for enterprise customers shortly; please contact us for further details.
Settings Customization
Select the AWS region you’d like Clouductivity to search within by default. You can override this on a per-search basis.
Configure a custom GitHub url for repo/pull request navigation.
Disable any types of documentation searches for Terraform or Ansible resources that aren’t relevant to your needs. All are enabled by default.
Video Tutorials
Learn how Clouductivity helps you find the resources you need, faster.
Find documentation easier than ever. We take you where Google can’t.
Clouductivity Navigator allows you to access documentation for AWS SDKs, Hashicorp Terraform (for AWS and GCP), Ansible and other miscellaneous AWS resources with no clicks necessary.
Tech Articles
Monitoring Your Applications in AWS
Building out a sufficient monitoring suite is critical to measuring the performance and availability of your services. The best time to start thinking about monitoring your applications is before it[…]Read more
Accessing Secure Credentials in a Jenkins Pipeline
Accessing Credentials Stored in Jenkins Securely in a Pipeline Job For several months now, I’ve stopped creating Freestyle Jenkins jobs in favor of using Jenkins Pipeline to manage all of[…]Read more
When to Use AWS Lambda Functions VS Amazon ECS
To Lambda or Not to Lambda. That is the Question! Serverless architecture is the new craze in cloud world, with a myriad of serverless services across the various cloud platforms.[…]Read more
Feature Requests
Clouductivity Navigator was made with engineers like you in mind. We’d love to hear how we can make our product serve you better. Share your ideas with us below.
We want to hear from you.
Drop us a message with your suggestions, questions or comments, or report an issue. We’ll reply as soon as we’re able.