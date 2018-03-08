Adding Value ﻿ to Your Cloud Services

The average cloud developer/engineer’s hourly rate can be north of $100/hr. Even as an experienced engineer, it’s easy to spend several hours per month navigating the AWS console and other various cloud services, or searching for documentation resources to find what you’re looking for.

After just half an hour of an engineer’s time saved, your business has already reached return on investment on the Clouductivity ﻿ Navigator Chrome Extension!

Having been in the Cloud DevOps space at multiple software companies, we have seen the amount of time it takes for new engineers to learn the layout of the AWS Console, and where to find documentation for new or existing tools. Let’s get your new Cloud Developers, Architects, DevOps Engineers, Data Scientists, and other technical resources more efficient in AWS.